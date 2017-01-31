Weekly Call Review: January 26, 2017

RBC | The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Jan. 16-22, 2017

For the last week there were 447 incoming calls and 150 outgoing phone calls placed, 33 911 calls received and 40 calls for the Meeker Police Department (MPD). These calls resulted in 112 calls for service, 69 for the Sheriff’s Office, 41 for MPD, eight calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue and five for the Colorado State Patrol. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of five accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted eight traffic stops issuing five citations and three warnings, while the MPD had 13 stops, all warnings. Agency assists totaled 28, 19 for the Sheriff’s Office and nine for MPD.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s deputies included three animal calls, five assists with Colorado State Patrol, three with Rangely Police Department, six civil papers served, four civil issues, five motorist assists, eight ranch checks, one search and rescue, four traffic accidents, four VIN inspections and two warrant arrests.

MPD calls included two animal calls, one assault, three business checks, three citizen assists, two theft reports, two traffic accidents and one VIN inspection.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded on a report of gas odor inside a residence and after investigating the residents spent the night in a motel. There were two additional ambulance calls where both patients were transported to Pioneers Medical Center.

There were two arrests, two releases and two transports. The detention center currently has 13 inmates.

There were six assists to Colorado State Patrol, three involving accidents with one involving minor injuries.

There were no DUI arrests.

