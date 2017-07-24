Weekly Call Review: July 10-16, 2017

The following information is a

weekly review of the calls for service

that were reported to the Rio

Blanco County Sheriff’s

Communications Office. If you have

any questions or would like an

explanation of the call types listed

please call 878-9600. We will not

regularly post any information as to

the names or addresses on any incident.

July 10-16, 2017

For the last week the dispatch

center processed 496 phone calls,

placing 211 outgoing and 540

incoming calls, received 20 911

calls, and 48 calls for Meeker Police

Department (MPD). A total of 175

calls for service were created, 93 for

the Sheriff’s Office, 81 for MPD and

13 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue.

(Please note the department breakdown

of calls reflects a different

number because of incidents with

multiple agency response). A total of

eight accidents were reported

throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted

19 traffic stops issuing five summons

and 14 warnings, while the

MPD had 21 stops issuing 20 warnings

and one citation.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s

Office included 20 agency assists,

two 911 misdials, four alarms, five

animal calls, 12 civil papers served,

two fire ban violations, three

motorist assists, two suspicious incidents,

two thefts, two VIN inspections

and one warrant arrest.

Assisted Rangely Fire/PD with a

wildland fire within the Rangely

town limits.

MPD calls included four agency

assists, three 911 hang ups, two

alarms, 11 animal calls, 11 business

checks, four citizen assists, three

motorist assists, two gas skips, three

motorist assists, five VIN inspections

and two warrant arrests.

Meeker Fire and Rescue

responded to two alarms, two medical

transports, one traffic crash, one

fire at a residence and five ambulance

calls.

There were three arrests and five

releases and there are currently 15

inmates.

There were eight assists with

Colorado State Patrol.

No DUI arrests were made.

