Weekly Call Review: July 10-16, 2017

The following information is a
weekly review of the calls for service
that were reported to the Rio
Blanco County Sheriff’s
Communications Office. If you have
any questions or would like an
explanation of the call types listed
please call 878-9600. We will not
regularly post any information as to
the names or addresses on any incident.
July 10-16, 2017
For the last week the dispatch
center processed 496 phone calls,
placing 211 outgoing and 540
incoming calls, received 20 911
calls, and 48 calls for Meeker Police
Department (MPD). A total of 175
calls for service were created, 93 for
the Sheriff’s Office, 81 for MPD and
13 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue.
(Please note the department breakdown
of calls reflects a different
number because of incidents with
multiple agency response). A total of
eight accidents were reported
throughout the county.
The Sheriff’s Office conducted
19 traffic stops issuing five summons
and 14 warnings, while the
MPD had 21 stops issuing 20 warnings
and one citation.
Other calls for the Sheriff’s
Office included 20 agency assists,
two 911 misdials, four alarms, five
animal calls, 12 civil papers served,
two fire ban violations, three
motorist assists, two suspicious incidents,
two thefts, two VIN inspections
and one warrant arrest.
Assisted Rangely Fire/PD with a
wildland fire within the Rangely
town limits.
MPD calls included four agency
assists, three 911 hang ups, two
alarms, 11 animal calls, 11 business
checks, four citizen assists, three
motorist assists, two gas skips, three
motorist assists, five VIN inspections
and two warrant arrests.
Meeker Fire and Rescue
responded to two alarms, two medical
transports, one traffic crash, one
fire at a residence and five ambulance
calls.
There were three arrests and five
releases and there are currently 15
inmates.
There were eight assists with
Colorado State Patrol.
No DUI arrests were made.
