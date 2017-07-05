Weekly Call Review: June 19-25, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

June 19-25, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 573 phone calls, placing 164 outgoing calls, received 21 911 calls, and 74 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD). A total of 206 calls for service were created, 129 for the Sheriff’s Office, 81 for MPD, and five calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of five accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 44 traffic stops issuing 34 warnings while the MPD had 21 stops issuing 14 warnings and seven citations.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 11 agency assists, three 911 misdials, eight animal calls, one accidental death, 10 civil papers served, eight business checks, five citizen assists, three civil calls, two disturbances, one missing person, two motorist assists, seven suspicious incidents, three traffic accidents, four traffic complaints, one trespass, two VIN inspections and one warrant arrest.

MPD calls included three agency assists, three 911 hangups, eight animal calls, 17 business checks, one citizen assist three civil calls, two disturbances, two harassment calls, three motorist assists, three suspicious incidents, three traffic accidents, one trespass and five VIN inspections.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to two ambulance calls and one backcountry rescue assist in Garfield County.

There were five arrests and five releases and the Detention Center currently has 15 inmates.

There was one assist to Colorado State Patrol.

There were no DUI arrests.

Like this: Like Loading...