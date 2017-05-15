Weekly Call Review: May 1-7, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

May 1-7, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 367 phone calls, placing 97 outgoing calls, received five 911 calls and 47 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD). A total of 146 calls for service were created, 81 for the Sheriff’s Office, 67 for MPD, and seven calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of three accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 32 traffic stops issuing seven citations and 25 warnings while the MPD had 17 stops issuing two summons and 15 warnings..

Other calls for the Sheriff’s deputies included 15 agency assists, three abandoned vehicles, three animal calls, three civil papers served, one domestic violence, one fraud report, two suspicious incidents, one theft, two traffic accidents and four traffic complaints.

MPD calls included two agency assists, one 911 misdial, five animal calls, two auto thefts, six business checks, five citizen assists, two motorist assist, two sexual assault, five suspicious incidents, one theft, one traffic accident, two traffic arrests, four traffic complaints and six vin inspections.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to one standby, two hospital transfers and two ambulance calls.

There were 10 arrests and seven releases, two transports and the detention center currently has 12 inmates.

There was one assist to Colorado State Patrol.

There were no DUI arrests.

