Weekly Call Review: May 29-June 4, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

RBC Sheriff’s Office and Meeker Police Department

May 29-June 4, 2017.

For the last week the dispatch center processed 531 phone calls, placing 164 outgoing calls, received 25 911 calls, and 47 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD). A total of 163 calls for service were created, 95 for the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office (RBCSO), 65 for MPD, and four calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue (MFR). (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of six accidents were reported throughout the county.

The RBCSO conducted 23 traffic stops issuing six citations and 17 warnings while the MPD had 20 stops issuing 20 warnings..

Other calls for the RBCSO included 13 agency assists, eight animal calls, three business checks, two citizen assists, one each for criminal mischief, disturbance and harassment; 10 motorist assists, one restraining order violation, one suicide, four thefts, two traffic accidents, two VIN inspections and one warrant arrest.

Meeker Police Department calls included one agency assist, five 911 hangups, one abandoned vehicle, nine animal calls, three business checks, two disturbances, three motorist assists, three suspicious incidents, one theft, two traffic accidents and four VIN inspections.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to two fire calls, one medical transfer and one traffic accident.

There were five arrests and five releases, and the Detention Center currently has 11 inmates.

There were five assists to Colorado State Patrol.

There were no DUI arrests.

Rangely Police Department Monthly Call Summary

The following call count is a summary of the calls for service generated by the Rangely Police Department during the month of May.

1309 total calls, 50 911 calls. 23 total arrests: 8 DUI arrests, 4 warrant arrests, 3 controlled substance arrests, 55 traffic warnings, 3 traffic citations, 14 ambulance assists, 7 fire department assists, 8 animal control assists, 21 other agency assists, 3 entry alarms, 1 assault, 1 harassment, 1 attempted suicide, 3 burglaries, 2 certified VIN checks, 17 VIN checks, 49 citizen assists, 3 disturbances, 1 fraud, 1 missing person, 1 sex assault, 2 sex offender registrations, 7 sex offender address verifications, 9 suspicious incidents, 1 theft, 2 traffic accidents, 3 vandalism.

