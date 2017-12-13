Weekly Call Review: Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Nov. 27- Dec. 3, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 468 phone calls, receiving 38 911 calls, answered 48 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD) and placed 132 outgoing phone calls. A total of 145 calls for service were created, 68 for the Sheriff’s Office, 76 for MPD and seven calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were seven auto crashes reported throughout the county, six involving elk or deer.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 15 traffic stops issuing four summons, while MPD had 32 stops issuing five citations.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 15 agency assists, eight animal calls, four civil papers served, three business checks, three citizen assists, three suspicious incidents, four traffic accidents, two traffic complaints, two traffic hazards, one each: disturbance and warrant arrest.

MPD calls included one agency assist, three 911 hang ups, three animal calls, 20 business checks, two citizen assists, two civil calls, two disturbances, two motorist assists, two suspicious incidents, two traffic accidents, three VIN inspections, one each: gas skip and warrant arrest.

There were seven calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue, two ambulance requests, two facility transports, one traffic accident and one fire call for a smell of gas in the residence.

There were three assists for Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detention facility booked in eight and released 11 and currently have 13 inmates. There were four inmate transports to or from other facilities.

There were no DUI arrests.

