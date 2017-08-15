Welcome an exchange student to America

RBC | Bring the world together by hosting a foreign exchange student. World Heritage Student Exchange Program, a public benefit organization, is seeking local host families for high school students from over 30 countries: Spain, Germany, Thailand, Denmark, Portugal, South Korea, Italy, France, The former Soviet Union countries, Norway and more.

Couples, single parents, and families with and without children in the home are all encouraged to host. You can choose to host a student for a semester or for the school year.

Each World Heritage exchange student is fully insured, brings his/her own personal spending money and expects to contribute to his/her share of household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles.

To become a host family or find out more about World Heritage and the prestigious program, please contact regional coordinator Courtney Wade at 720-209-1145 or (866)-939-4111, via email at Courtney@World-Heritage.org or visit www.whhosts.com. World Heritage looks forward to welcoming you to the ranks of host families nationwide contributing to world peace and understanding through student exchange programs.

