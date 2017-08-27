White River algae meeting Aug. 30

MEEKER | The RBC Commissioners’ office has announced a follow-up meeting on White River algae and water quality concerns for Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the county courthouse in conference room No. 1 beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting is scheduled to run until 3 p.m., but may not need to run that long. For more information, contact Keely Winger at 970-756-0327.
