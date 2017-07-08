Wildfire off Buford-New Castle Road fully contained; five acres burned

Firefighters successfully contained the five acre Clark Creek fire located approximately 14 miles north of Rifle, Colo., off of Forest Service Road 245 in Garfield County this week. The 245 road, commonly referred to as the Buford New Castle Road, remains open. The fire was called in on July 2.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit (UCR) worked to suppress the fire. Four Forest Service engines, one fire crew, one law enforcement officer and one helicopter were on scene.

Firefighters and aviation resources responded immediately with numerous water bucket drops as well as coordinated placement of containment line by hand crews.

The combined effort of air attack and hand crews on the ground has been a successful strategy for suppressing the fire.

Members of the public who are recreating in the area may still see wisps of smoke from the interior or the fire and may still smell smoke. Crews will patrol and monitor the fire over the course of several days to ensure containment. There are no forest and road closures at this time.

