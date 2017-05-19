18 teams play 2-man scramble

MEEKER | All nine holes at the Meeker Golf Course were filled with players, as 18 teams were divided into three flights and all played 27 holes in the annual Two-man Scramble, held last Saturday.

The next tournament for the men will be the Two-man best ball tournament on Father’s Day (June 20) but ladies first, as the Ladies Deerfly will be held June 10.

Golfers from Meeker, Rangely, Aspen, Rifle and Battlement Mesa played and Rifle’s Joe Elliott, along with Doug Choate of Battlement Mesa were the best golfers on the course, winning the championship flight, with a 14-under par 88, three shots ahead of Meeker’s defending Men’s Club champion Lex Collins and his partner Kyle Hooks.

Meeker’s Pat Walsh and Bill DeVergie took top net honors in the championship flight, one stroke better than Collins and Hooks.

“Bill and I played well as a team, keeping the ball low and we managed to stay upright in the wind,” Walsh said of his team’s play. “The golf course had a great turnout, with a nice mix of locals and out-of-towners.”

Meeker’s Willy Theos teamed up with Dave Fiscus of Aspen Glen Golf Course and they were the only team in the first flight to break 100, winning with a gross score of 97, four shots ahead of brothers Andy and Pat Coryell, who took first place net honors.

Veteran golfers Irv Griffin and Donny McPherson were the best golfers in the second flight, winning with a gross score of 104, three shots better than Meeker’s Sam Ethridge and Earl Scheuer.

