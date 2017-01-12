Classifieds: January 12, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 9:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 1/13: Roast beef, au gratin potatoes, green casserole, fruit cobler, french bread

Monday, 1/16: Holiday – Meal sites closed

Tuesday, 1/17: Hamburger foulash, 5 bean salad, cream puff/pudding, pears

Wednesday, 1/18: Chicken cacciatore, rice, chopped spinach, tossed salad, fresh fruit

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church (144 S. Stanolind Ave.). Join us! For more information, call Heather Zadra at (970) 629-9937.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantry truck will be in Rio Blanco County providing Food assistance to community members. Scheduled Dates for 2016: April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25 – See more at: The Food Bank will be at the Meeker Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

**AUCTIONS**

Estate Auction, Saturday, January 14th, 10:00 AM, 248 Thistle Drive, Grand Junction, CO . 1988 24′ aluminum gooseneck stock trailer, riding mower, hand & power tools, work bench, 4 hog panels, 8×10 playhouse, MULTIPLES of antique furniture, glassware, clocks, jewelry & boxes, rugs, collectables, cowboy hats, various wagon wheels & yard art, china, bells, spoons, glass shoes, etc. modern furniture, 3 beds dressers, pots-pans-dishes-gardening, towels & bedding, small appliances, 10’x12′ gazebo, glass blocks, fiesta dishes, pictures, etc. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service, 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com “Call us about a sale for you”

**CHILDCARE**

Tender, loving care. Babysitting in my home, day or night. Carol 970-620-0917

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Would like to provide in-home care service, to include light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

Teamwork Networking LLC is working with Medicaid, private and long term care insurances to provide in Home Care. If you or a loved one needs help (any elder, or disabled adults or children on Medicaid). We Care and can help you get connected with the help you need. Email teamwrknetworking@gmail.com or call 970-274-8086

**FARM AND RANCH**

Hay for sale, horse quality. Small bales $6.00. (970)878-5122

**LAWN & GARDEN

Emerald City Lawn Care

Snowblowing. Free Estimates. Insured (970) 220-2040

**LOST & FOUND**

Set of keys near the clock on Main St. May claim at Rio Blanco Herald Times Office.

Otter Box for an IPhone. Found on RBC Rd 129 on Friday, Dec 30. Call to identify. 970-878-3456

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**SADDLES AND TACK CARE**

Saddles cleaned and oiled. Some repair work. New latigos, saddle strings, stiirup leathers,etc. Pack outfits. Call Greg (970)878-4500 or (970)462-6525

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

Join a progressive and innovative organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities. Horizons is seeing Direct Support Professionals to help adults and children live empowered, autonomous lives as integrated members of our community. Part-time positions. Requirements: 21 or older; CO Driver’s License. EOE. Application available at www.horizonsnwc.org. Contact Madeline Landgren at 970 879-1808 with questions.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Guest Services Representative(S) – The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking Guest Services Representatives. Salary range $11.44-19.04/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: provide high-quality customer service to each patron, perform basic transactions, answer telephones, perform cash handling duties, etc. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 16 years of age or older, possess or working towards acquiring a high school diploma or GED, be available to work a variety of shifts, work early morning shifts starting at 4:30 a.m., evening shifts ending at 8:45 p.m., and rotating weekend shifts both Saturday and Sunday open to close. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, January 23, 2016. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

5 BDR/2 BA house. No pets. $1,000 mo+ utilities. $1,000 deposit. 752 10th St. 970-942-7501

House for sale or rent. 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level home with additional bonus room in basement for exercise, playroom or storage. Master bedroom features 2-way fireplace between master bathtub and bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Rent $1400/month. Sale price $258,000. Available February 1st. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information.

Newer 3 BDR home on 3 acres close to town. $1,100 per month. Call Onea Miller 970-878-5877

342 Park Ave. 3 BDR/1 BA house. w/d included. You pay utilities $850 mo + damage deposit. 970-878-5258

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

Townhouse: 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, washer & dryer. $700 month. Security deposit $700. Available now. 878-5858

Room for rent-share my home. Complete house privileges, utilities included. (970)620-0917

Furnished bachelor’s apartment, $395 month,+ deposit, NP. Call (970)878-3736, or (970)260-8844.

615 Shaman Trail, 3654 sq ft home for rent or sale: 4 bed, 4 bath, large laundry & mudroom, 3 car garage, walk out basement, large kitchen and pantry, high speed broadband, on 8 acres in subdivision adjoining town, horse friendly. $1300/month, $425,000. Call 878-5751 for more information.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

FOR RENT, or sale. 32’ 5th wheel. Set up in Rangely RV park. $550 mo. 1 BDR suitable for single or couple. References required. 970-629-1314

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR/2 BA Duplex. Very clean and quiet, No smoking. 970-778-5040

3 BDR/2 full BA house, garage, storage bldg, fenced in yard. $650 + utilities. 970-629-3605

2 BDR house, upstairs full bath, 3 rooms downstairs, 1 car garage fenced in yard. $750 + utilities. 970-629-3605

**MOTOR: MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that on or about 7:10 P.M., January 17th, during the regular Board of Trustees meeting at the Meeker Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be made to TDA Construction Inc. and all project subcontractors, including project partners for the 2016 Meeker 8th Street Waterline Project Any person, co-partnership, company, association of persons, or corporation who has an unpaid claim with the Company listed above, as a project subcontractor or project partner, or for labor and materials, or reimbursement for related expenses, may file a verified statement, of the amount due and unpaid, at any time, up to final settlement approval, pursuant to Section 38-26-107, C.R.S., as amended.

Failure on the part of any Claimant to file such verified statement with the Town Board, prior to the final settlement on said contract will relieve the Town of Meeker from any and all liability for such Claimant’s claim. More information is available at (970)878-4960 or at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

Scott W. Meszaros

Town Administrator

Town of Meeker

345 Market Street

Meeker, CO 81641

Published: January 5, 2017 and January 12, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

2017 GMC Pickup Truck Bid

Notice is hereby given that bid proposals, for a new 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4 Wheel Drive Pickup Truck, will be accepted at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO until Friday, January 27,2017 at 3:30 P.M. at which time the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. The bid will be awarded at the February 7, 2017 Board Meeting to be held at 7:00 P.M. at Town Hall, 345 Market Street in Meeker. Specifications are available upon request at Town Hall or by calling 970-878-5344 or on the Town’s website www.townofmeeker.org.

The Town reserves the right to reject any and all bids; to change, add, or amend the specifications; to waive any informalities; and the right to disregard all nonconforming or conditional bids or counter proposals. Each proposal shall be reviewed and considered consistent with the provisions of the Town of Meeker Personnel Policy and Procedures Manual.

The bid proposal must be placed in an envelope, securely sealed and labeled “Meeker 2017 Pickup Truck bid” and be received no later than Friday, January 27, 2017 at 3:30 P.M. or FAXED to 970-878-4513 or emailed to lisa@town.meeker.co.us.Contact Russell Overton, Public Works Superintendent at 970-942-7555 or Scott Meszaros, Town Administrator, 970-878-4960 for additional information.

Published: January 12, and 19, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

NOTICE is hereby given that on WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 8, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., final settlement will be made with RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., P.O. Box 2593. Meeker, Colorado, by the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, PO Box 417, Meeker Colorado, on a contract for labor and materials for a project known as SHOP; and that any person, co-partnership, company, association of persons, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., or its subcontractors, for labor and materials, may, at any time, up to closing of business the last work day prior to final settlement, that is, by FEBRUARY 8TH, at 4:30 p.m., file a verified statement of the amount due with the OFFICE MANAGER, MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, pursuant to Section 38-26-107, C.R.S., as amended.

Failure on the part of the Claimant to make such verified statement, prior to the final settlement on the contract with RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., will relieve the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT from any liability for such Claimant’s claim.

PUBLISHED BY THE ORDER OF MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT.

Gail Frantz

Office Manager

Meeker Sanitation District

265 8th Street

PO Box 417

Meeker, CO 81641

Publish: January 12, 19, 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday January 17, 2017

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

Town Hall

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I. Call to Order

A. Pledge of Allegiance

B. Roll Call

II. Approval of the Agenda

III. Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV. Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V. Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI. Staff Updates

VII. Public Hearings:

1. Final Settlement with TDA Construction, Inc. for, (Meeker 8th Street Waterline Replacement Project)

VIII. Mayor’s remarks

IX. Town Manager’s Report

X. Attorney’s Report

XI. Adjournment

Publish: January 12, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Rio Blanco County Annex Building

17497 Highway 64

Rangely, Colorado 81648

NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION

The meeting of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado scheduled for January 17, 2017, in Rangely, Colorado, has been cancelled. The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for January 23, 2017, to be held at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9683 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Publish: January 12, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Regular Meeting

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

January 17, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

Call to Order and Roll Call

Pledge of Allegiance: Mr. Shults will lead the Pledge of Allegiance

Welcome of Guests

Approval of Agenda

Student Celebrations:

General Public Comment Session: (comments limited to three minutes)

Consent Agenda:

Approval: Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on December 13, 2016

Acceptance: Financial Reports and Check Vouchers for December 2016

Acceptance: December 31, 2016 Quarterly Financial Report

Acceptance: Resignation – Janae Stanworth, Bailey Atwood (HS Volleyball Coaches)

Ratification: School closure on January 5, 2017

Approval: BOE Assignments: Dr. Dorsett – DLT, Mr. Shults – DAC, Mr. Allen – MEF

Public/Committee Reports: DAC, Meeker Education Foundation, BOCES

Principal Reports:

Meeker Elementary School – Kathy Collins

Barone Middle School – Jim Hanks

Meeker High School – Amy Chinn

Superintendent Report

Action Items:

Approval: Personnel Hires

Certified/Classified Substitute – Laurie Simonsen, Rodney “Chad” Luce, Kaysyn Chintala

Approval: Resolution to spend beginning fund balance

Approval: Final FY17 budget and appropriation resolution

Approval: Policy GDBC and EEAEA (Third Reading)

Other BOE Information:

Policy presentation (1st reading) – AC-R (Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity), GCCAF (Extended Leave of Absence), GCID (Professional Staff Training), GDD (Support Staff Vacations), JJH (Student Travel)

Executive Session

Adjournment

Published: January 12, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

In the District Court of the State of Colorado for the County of Rio Blanco

May Investments, LLC, Plaintiff

Vs.

Matthew J. Robinson and Joanne P. Robinson

Case No. 2016CV30046

The State of Colorado to the said Matthew J. Robinson and Joanne P. Robinson to be served by Publication.

You are hereby summoned to appear within 56 days after the date of the first publication of this summons (January 12, 2017), to wit, within 21 days after the last day of publication [February 9, 2017], and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff May Investments, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Coleman & Quigley, LLC at their office located at 2454 Patterson Road, Suite 210, Grand Junction, CO 81505; and in case of your failure so to do, default judgment will be sought against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Publish: January 12, 19 & 26, February 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

