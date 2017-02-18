Accounting firm THPK opens office in Meeker

MEEKER | THPK Accounting has been in Northwest Colorado since 1972 out of their main branch in Steamboat Springs. In 2009 the firm expanded their services to Craig, providing agricultural accounting expertise.

With the addition of Meeker resident Michelle Adams to the THPK team in January 2016, the firm has now opened a Meeker office. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for THPK Accounting in Meeker on Friday, March 3 from 3-6 p.m.

Adams, who has been commuting back and forth to Craig for the last year, is in Meeker on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new office at 345 Sixth Street Suite 6 (upstairs above CNCC). The rest of the week she travels to the Craig office.

Adams has her bachelor’s degree in accounting and her master’s degree in taxation. She specializes in small business, personal and agricultural accounting, is familiar with Quickbooks (desktop and online) and Zero accounting software, and welcomes new clients. For more information or to make an appointment, call 970-589-8349.

