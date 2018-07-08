BREAKING: Fire along Highway 13 at 70 percent containment, new fire along County Road 29

A lightning strike started the Ridgetop Fire late Saturday afternoon approximately 20 miles south of Meeker. Fire units were immediately dispatched to mile marker 27 along the east side of Highway 13.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s office reported the fire was moving east.

The fire was reported to be approximately 80 acres around 5 p.m. The estimate was adjusted to 150 acres Sunday morning. Currently, RBC Sheriff reports the fire is 70 percent contained.

Multiple agencies worked to protect one threatened structure. There are no evacuation orders at this time. Highway 13 is open in both directions.

Another fire was reported in Rio Blanco County, as well. The Fawn Creek Fire was also started by lightning and is currently burning on BLM and private lands near County Road 29. It is approximately 50 acres, no containment estimate is available.

We will update this post with new information as it becomes available.

