Clarification on SROs

RBC | Following the recent school shootings, discussions about how to best protect students in Rio Blanco schools have occurred in a variety of public meetings. The idea of instituting a School Resource Officer (SRO) in each district is currently being vetted by key players including the school districts, sheriff’s office, police departments, town councils and county commissioners. At this time no funding for SROs has been allocated and a final decision about the positions has not been made. The discussions about how to fund any program implementation is still ongoing.

