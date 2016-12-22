Classifieds: December 22, 2016

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

Looking for a nice last minute gift? The Upstairs Gallery has jewelry, fine silk scarfs, ceramics and fine handcrafted items. Tues-Sat. 11:00-5:30, 592 Main St. #11, Hugus Building upstairs

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7

p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 2:30 p.m. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church (144 S. Stanolind Ave.). Join us! For more information, call Heather Zadra at (970) 629-9937.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantry truck will be in Rio Blanco County providing Food assistance to community members. Scheduled Dates for 2016: Dec. 22 – See more at: The Food Bank will be at the Meeker Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Would like to provide in-home care service, to include light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

**SADDLES AND TACK CARE**

Saddles cleaned and oiled. Some repair work. New latigos, saddle strings, stiirup leathers,etc. Pack outfits. Call Greg (970)878-4500 or (970)462-6525

*LAWN & GARDEN **

Emerald City Lawn Care

Snowblowing. Free Estimates. Insured (970) 220-2040

**LOST & FOUND**

FOUND: Set of keys near the clock on Main St. May claim at Rio Blanco Herald Times Office.

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**WANTED **

WANTED: Old frozen deer, elk, or lamb meat to be used for dog food for two very finicky Westies with digestive issues and allergies. Before you throw it away, call or text 970-948-9547.

HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

The Rio Blanco Herald Times is seeking a Rangely news correspondent to cover assigned community meetings, feature articles, and take photos of various events. Must turn in a minimum of two stories each week by deadline, with accompanying photos when possible. Strong writing skills are essential and writing samples will be part of the application process. Access to a decent camera is a plus. Pay (as an employee, not a freelancer) will include a base weekly rate plus by-the-inch payment for published stories and pay per photo used. Interested individuals should have an understanding of journalistic ethics, a desire to provide honest, reliable community news, and a love for the town of Rangely and its residents. Potential to make $100-200 a week for a prolific and experienced writer. To apply, send 3-5 writing samples and 2-4 photos to editor@theheraldtimes.com with a cover letter describing why you think you would be the right person for the job.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

The Rangely School District RE-4 is hiring an IT Director; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for job description and application.

Auto Technician needed, pay based on experience, send resume to office@nwautogmc.net or call 970-878-5026 for more information

Ma Famiglia’s is looking for kitchen help. All positions available. 878-4141



**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE: 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY **

Newly renovated house. Be in your own home before Christmas! 2-bedroom, 1 bath, 925 sq. ft. New roof, windows, siding, deck, chain link fence and sidewalks. Updated bathroom, new flooring throughout. Includes electric stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer Call John: 970-629-5185 $89,900

**RE: RANGELY COMMERCIAL/INVESTMENT**

3200 square foot warehouse with 3 offices, bath, high garage doors, excellent parking, access and visibility. Call (970)640-2393 for pricing

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER*

House for sale or rent. 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level home with additional bonus room in basement for exercise, playroom or storage. Master bedroom features 2-way fireplace between master bathtub and bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Rent $1400/month. Sale price $258,000. Available February 1st. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information.

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

Townhouse: 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, washer & dryer. $700 month. Security deposit $700. Available now. 878-5858

Room for rent-share my home. Complete house privileges, utilities included. (970)620-0917

Beautiful 3 BDR/2BA home, extra large garage, W/D $1300/ month (970)878-5858

2 BDR/1.5 BA Duplex, covered parking, fenced back yard, $600/month +$600 deposit, pets negotiable. (970)930-5646 or (970)878-5486

Small 2 BDR/1 BA house. Ideal for 1 or 2 people. NS. Pet negotiable. $500 mo plus utilities. 878-3432

Small 1 room cabin. $300 month, you pay electric. 970-260-3302

2 BDR/ 1 BA apartment, all utilities paid. $600 mo. Call 970-878-5026

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

3 BDR/1BA home. Big backyard, pets allowed, $1,000 mo. Or room avail, furnished or unfurnished $500 mo.utilities paid. Avail Jan 1. 970-629-5634

FOR RENT, or sale. 32’ 5th wheel. Set up in Rangely RV park. $550 mo. 1 BDR suitable for single or couple. References required. 970-629-1314

462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR/2 BA Duplex. Very clean and quiet, No smoking. 970-778-5040

**MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

PUBLIC NOTICE

Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge; 570 2nd Street, Meekr, CO 81641 970-878-9590 , has filed an application for a Regular (112) Construction Materials Operation Reclamation Permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Land Reclamation Act for the Extraction of Construction Materials. The proposed mine is known as the Bachmann Gravel Pitt, and is located at or near Section 3, Township 1N, Range 93W, 6th Prime Meridian.

The proposed date of commencement is April 1, 2017, , and the proposed date of completion is December 31 2044. The proposed future use of the land is Rangeland. Additional information and tentative decision date may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203, (303) 866-3567, or at the Rio Blanco County County Clerk and Recorder’s office; 555 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641 , or the above-named applicant.

Comments must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety by 4:00 p.m. on February 27, 2017 , .

Please note that under the provisions of C.R.S. 34-32.5-101 et seq. Comments related to noise, truck traffic, hours of operation, visual impacts, effects on property values and other social or economic concerns are issues not subject to this Office’s jurisdiction. These subjects, and similar ones, are typically addressed by your local governments, rather than the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety or the Mined Land Reclamation Board.

Publish: December 8, 2016, December 15, 2016, December 22, 2016, December 29, 2016

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

2016 COUNTY ROAD 5 STOCK PASS 4 PROJECT

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 9th day of January, 2017 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with Precision Excavating of 1545 West Jefferson, Hayden, CO 81639 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as 2016 County Road 5 Stock Pass 4 Project.

1) Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2) All such claims shall be filed with Van Pilaud, County Engineer, Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Department, 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before January 5, 2017.

3) Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 12th day of December, 2016.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

First Publication: 12/15/16

Last Publication: 12/22/16

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

2016 EMERGENCY CR 77 BANK STABILIZATION PROJECT

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 9th day of January, 2017 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with T & M Contracting of 2853 RBC Rd. 4, Meeker, CO 81641 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as 2016 Emergency CR 77 Bank Stabilization Project.

1)Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2)All such claims shall be filed with Van Pilaud, County Engineer, Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Department, 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before January 5, 2017.

3)Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 12th day of December, 2016.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

First Publication: 12/15/16

Last Publication: 12/22/16

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Rio Blanco County Justice Center

455 Main Street,

Meeker, Colorado 81641

The meeting of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado scheduled for December 27, 2016, in Meeker, Colorado, has been cancelled. The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for January 9, 2017, to be held at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9683 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

Published: December 22, 2016

Rio Blanco Herald Times

County Court, Rio Blanco County, Colorado,

Court Address: 209 East Main Street, Rangely,

CO 81648

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF:

Adult: Stacy Adele Hansen

FOR A CHANGE OF NAME TO:

Stacie Adele Hansen

Case Number 2016C0007

Public Notice is given on December 20, 2016, that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Rio Blanco County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Stacy Adele Hansen be changed to

Stacie Adele Hansen.

Karen S. Wilczek, Clerk of Court

By: J’lyn Wren, Deputy Clerk

Publish: December 22, 29, 2016 and January 5, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Like this: Like Loading...