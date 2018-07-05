Classifieds: July 5, 2018

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00 a.m. day of meal

Chuckwagon: 878-9671 or Radino: 878-9638

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. (Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 7/6/18, Chili dog w/bun, onions/cheese, 5 bean salad banana, chocolate chip cookie

Monday, 7/9/18, Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, peach dump cake

Tuesday, 7/10/18, Sloppy Joe w/bun, tator tots, scalloped corn, watermelon

Wednesday, 7/11/18, Oven fried chicken, potatoes/gravy, beets, w.w. bread, pears & cottage cheese, bar cookie

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Fairfield Center, Thursday, 7/26, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m .

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

July 2018

NOTE: Please schedule out -of-town appointments before 2:00 PM and call-in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. 970-878-9368 or Cell# 970-456-7701. Activities are subject to change.

Bus available on dates noted below:

7/5 – Bus in town/ Gr. Jct. Trip

7/6 – Bus in town

7/7- No Bus

7/8 – AM Bus

7/9- Bus in Town

7/10 – Bus in Town

7/11 – Bus in town/Foot Clinic

7/12- Bus in town/ Rifle Trip

7/13- Bus in town

714 – No Bus

7/15- AM Bus

7/16- Bus in Town

7/17- Bus in Town

7/18- Bus in Town/BP Clinic

7/19- Bus in Town/ Gr. Jct. Medical

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Saturdays from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Women’s NA/AA meetings, Monday 1:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

8/17

**CAMPERS & RV**

2005 Keystone Cougar, rear kitchen, 1 slide, new air conditioner, new front shocks, wired in thermostat. $9,990. Call 970-366-0072

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

“Western Slope In-Home Care, Serving private pay, long-term care insurance, and medicaid clients through HCBS and IHSS programs. We can help recruit medicaid eligibility for in home care support, offer out pay to family members, offer family caregiver training, offer respite care to loved ones. We are here to help with home-making tasks, such as cooking and cleaning, personal care tasks, such as bathing and medication reminders, as well as transportation or grocery shopping. Be creative, What is it that may help you or a loved one stay independent at home? Call us today to talk about it. 970-878-7008”

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

The Town of Dinosaur, Colorado is accepting applications for a full time Town Marshal.

Applicants must be Colorado POST certified or have a provisional Certification letter and be able to obtain POST certification within six months.

Interested applicants should send their resume with cover letter to:

The Town of Dinosaur

PO Box 238

Dinosaur, Colorado 81610

Or you may Email to: Dinosaur1@centurylink.net

CNCC has new openings for the following positions:

2 adjunct positions to teach in the Drone program. One on each campus.

Aviation Technology Coordinator on the Rangely campus

Aviation Maintenance Technology Instructor- Rangely

Assistant Chief Flight Instructor-based in Denver

For more information on these positions, and other openings, including application requirements and complete job description visit: cncc.edu/employment Review of applications will begin immediately. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

RESTAURANT SERVERS, BUSSERS AND HOSTS. Summertime help at Ma Famiglia’s. Looking for people with dynamic personalities. Full-time or part-time positions available. Pick up an application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

**HOME FURNISHINGS**

2 large area rugs. 10×8 western style, multi colored with oranges, reds, and browns, $85.00 and 10×10 brown short shag, $80.00. Call 970-596-5230

HOMES: MEEKER**

For Sale: 14×70 mobile homed on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. 970-756-0718 or 970-878-4629

**HUNTING**

4th Season Buck Deer Tag. Unit 22 – Private land only. 970-942-8010

**MISCELLANEOUS**

GENERAC 5000 watt portable generator with 10 HP gasoline engine; receptacles for both 120 and 240 volt use; low-oil shutdown detects low oil levels to prevent engine damage; $400 obo; 970-404-1238

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

2 BDR, 1 BA fully remodeled house, $600per month, No pets. Great location for house or small business. 970-220-2029

3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome available soon, all appliances , inlcudes washer/dryer, water & sewer paid. $800/mo, with $800 security required. Call 970-878-5858

Clean, quiet 2 BDR/1BA includes washer & dryer, no pets. $475/ month + deposit. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-878-5265

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 321-2777.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building, downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Bunk House: $25.00 a night; refrigerator, microwaves, hot shower on demand, bedding provided. For more information contact Joe at 970-620-2407

2 BDR house upstairs, 3 rooms downstairs, fenced in yard, 1 car garage, central heating and a/c. 970-629-3605

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

**WANTED**

Finicky little white dogs need old venison or beef for dog food. Freezer burned ok. No sausage, pork or chicken. Call or text 970-948-9547.

*YARD SALES**

MEEKER: 185 Main St, 7/5-7/7, 8 AM-5 PM

Weight equipment, furniture, clothes, electronics and more.

