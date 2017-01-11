Coal Creek School starts ‘125 Challenge’

MEEKER | Coal Creek School is happy to start 2017 with the completion of its exterior restoration and ready to begin the Coal Creek School 125 Challenge. The school has been successfully weather-proofed for the winter.

The stone walls have been restored to their original 1892 appearance. New trusses have been installed to reinforce the original trusses, a cedar roof has replaced the old metal and asphalt roofs, and the gable ends and trim have been restored. The brick chimney that would move when touched was dismantled, cleaned and rebuilt. It was sealed to keep all flying creatures from making it their home again. Insulation has been installed in the ceiling so in the future the school may be used year round for events and tours.

The Rural School Project team would like you to join us in the Coal Creek School 125 Challenge. Phase II has already started with windows being rebuilt, electricity being installed and the interior walls being restored. Our goal is to do Phase II with local donations of your talents, time, money, materials, supplies, grants and fundraisers. Our objective is to open Coal Creek School, which is part of the Rio Blanco County Historical Society, by the fall of 2017 when it will be 125 years old. It will be used as an educational, interpretative center for school children, visitors and community events.

Please come at 1 p.m. on Jan. 8 to the Rio Blanco County Historical Society luncheon and meeting at the Old West Heritage Culture Center to hear more about the Coal Creek School 125 Challenge, ask questions and find out how you can participate in preserving our rural school history.

For more information contact any of the team members: Janet Clark, 878-4628; Marge Rogers, 878-4752; Martha Cole, 878-5326; Ellen Reichert, 878-5678.

