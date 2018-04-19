Consumers urged to throw away store-bought chopped romaine lettuce to avoid risk of E. coli

According to the Centers for Disease Control, an outbreak of E. coli infections in multiple states is linked to chopped romaine lettuce. As of April 19, 53 people in 16 states have fallen in. Nine hospitalizations have been reported. No Colorado cases have been reported.

Advice to Consumers:

Consumers anywhere in the United States who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away.

Before purchasing romaine lettuce at a grocery store or eating it at a restaurant, confirm with the store or restaurant that it is not chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region. If you cannot confirm the source of the romaine lettuce, do not buy it or eat it.

Advice to Restaurants and Retailers:

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell any chopped romaine lettuce, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

Restaurants and retailers should ask their suppliers about the source of their chopped romaine lettuce.

For further details, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2018/o157h7-04-18/index.html

