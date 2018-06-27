Days Gone By: June 21, 2018

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– June 22, 1918

Sugar Shortage Makes Economy A Vital Issue

“The rationing of sugar for manufacturing purposes will continue so far as we can see, throughout the war.” Declared J. N. Bundick, chairman of the Food Administration Sugar division of Colorado. “ and it is absolutely necessary that all manufactures using sugar for the less essential food products, practice the strictest economy during coming months

– Saved Canned Goods for Use in Winter Says Food Official

“It is not patriotic at the time to use canned goods, which make up the nations food reserve, when there is all over the state, a great, immediate supply of fresh green vegetables.”

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– June 20, 1968

Clapper’s Nephew Signs with Boston Red Sox

Mike Neal of Redding, Calif, and a nephew of Irvin Clapper, stopped in Meeker last weekend for a short visit to tell his uncle that he was enroute to Boston, Mass, after being signed up to play ball for the Boston Red Sox in one of their farm systems this year. Mike who is a pitcher, received a $5,000 bonus.

– Barley Price Support Rates Set

Price for the 1968 crop of barley in Rio Blanco County will be supported by 84 cents per bushel for barley grading No 2 or better, except mixed, Jo Sullivan, Chairman , Agricultural Stabilization and conservation County Committee, has announced. The 1968 rate is 3 cents above the 81 cent rate for the 1967 crop.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Due to time constraints this week’s Meeker Herald is being published in a very abbreviated form as negotiations are underway to transfer ownership of The Meeker Herald back to the former owner, K. James Cook. The newspaper office was closed Saturday, June 19, with no apparent attempt being made to publish this week.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– June 20, 1968

Student Pilot Rated “Outstanding”

Lydia Kniahynycky, a student in the Aerospace program at Rangely College, who made news earlier this year when she had to make an emergency landing at a boys camp near Meeker, had gained recognition again. This time Lydia received a grade of “outstanding” on her FAA private pilot test.

– June 20, 1968

City Council Approves Fluoridation Of Water

Rangely’s City council Monday night approved Fluoridation of the city’s water, effective as soon as necessary equipment and supplies can be secured. Mayor B.F. Yaeger was directed to secure information on prices and availability of materials and report at the July 7 meeting.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– June 24, 1993

Tuesday, July 6 will mark a new day for both RDH and Paul Miller as the good doctor joins the medical staff. With the arrival of Dr. Miller, the people of Rangely will once again have three physicians available to provide medical services to the community.

– June 24, 1993

Roxie’s Keeping Busy

Roxie Long was bumped from her Country Jam Spot at the first of June, for a Battle of the Bands, being sponsored by Grand Junction radio stations. Though her heart was a little broken, she walked away with a promise for next year’s show, and another show for the same day in another town.

Like this: Like Loading...