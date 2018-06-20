Enter the Fourth of July parade

MEEKER | Anyone can enter the parade, whether you are an individual, an organization, a business or just have a message. Stop by the Meeker Chamber of Commerce or visit meekerchamber.com to get an entry form and return it to the Chamber by June 28.
