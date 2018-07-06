Fire restrictions tighten

fseprd546836

RBC | Stage 2 fire restrictions began 8 a.m. Friday, June 29, for the entire White River National Forest. This order supersedes previous Stage 1 fire restrictions and was imposed due to continuing high to extreme fire hazard conditions. Also effective today, Bureau of Land Management administered lands in Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin and Summit counties are under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Fire managers base decisions about fire restrictions on specific moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors such as predicted weather and amount of current fire activity.

The White River National Forest will be enforcing the following temporary restrictions:

– Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire, charcoal grill, coal, wood burning stove or sheepherders stove, including in developed camp and picnic grounds. Devices with shut-off valves using pressurized liquid or gas are exempted;

– Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building;

– Using an explosive including but not limited to fuses or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets and tracers or incendiary ammunition;

– Operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrestor, and without a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and a round-point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches that is readily available for use;

– Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame except with a current permit, contract or letter of authorization;

– Use of a motor vehicle off National Forest System roads, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway, and except for parking overnight in developed campgrounds and at trailheads.

Fireworks are always prohibited on BLM, National Forest and National Park Service lands.

“We are urging people to use extreme caution out there and be diligent in preventing any fires on the forest during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday week,” said Scott Fitzwilliams, Forest Supervisor for the White River National Forest. “Conditions are extremely dry and the weather outlook shows continued hot, dry windy conditions to come. We appreciate the public’s cooperation as we all work together to prevent human-caused wildfires. ”

Fire restrictions on these lands will be in place until further notice. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.

For more information about fire restrictions, go to: https://gacc.nifc.gov/rmcc/dispatch_centers/r2gjc/fireinfo_restrictions/index.html

