Funeral services for Maria Noel Blakley, age 18, of Dinosaur, Colo., daughter of Richard and Valerie Blakley, will be held Friday, July 6, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Rangely High School (234 South Jones Ave., in Rangely, Colo. A visitation will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home (410 North 800 West) and Friday 12-1:45 p.m. at Rangely High School. Interment will be in the Dinosaur Cemetery.
Funeral Notice: Maria Noel Blakley
