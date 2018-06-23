Ghost Adventures visit delayed until August

MEEKER | Due to scheduling conflicts, the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” team will be in Meeker in August instead of at the end of June, as was originally planned.

Members of Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators were in town again this week, scouting locations for the Ghost Adventures program.

They conducted tests at the county courthouse with some dramatic results.

The Hotchkiss team will be returning several times throughout the next two months to check out the site of the Meeker massacre, the Milk Creek Battlefield, a house on Main Street and the Meeker Hotel and Cafe.

Residents who would like to suggest other properties, and can get the Hotchkiss team in touch with the property owner, can call Hector Zeferino at 970-778-6592.

