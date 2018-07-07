June 28 Rodeo Results

MEEKER | The first month of the Meeker Summer Rodeo Series has come and gone. The series will pick up again July 12 at 7 p.m. at the RBC Fairgrounds.
This week, get your rodeo fix at Range Call’s CPRA rodeos, which begin at 6 p.m. tonight, July 5 and tomorrow, July 6, at the RBC Fairgrounds.

Ladies Breakaway
(place, name, time)
1, Deena Norell, 3.5
2, Teague Crane, 3.8
#8 Header
(place, name, time)
1, Kristin Egger, 8.1
2, Joe Wood, 8.8
3, Paula Cooper, 13.7
4, Aaron Webster, 16.6
#8 Heeler
(place, name, time)
1, Joe Wood, 8.1
2, Kash Atwood, 8.8
3, Joe Wood, 13.7
4, Zane Edinger, 16.6
#11 Header
(place, name, time)
1, Casey Griffith, 6.2
2, Deena Norell, 8.3
3, Joby Barquin, 10.8
4, Ellie Anderson, 11.5
#11 Heeler
(place, name, time)
1, Brett Watson, 6.2
2, Dee Norell, 8.3
3, Kash Atwood, 10.8
4, Dee Norell, 11.5
Dally Ribbon Roping
(place, name, time)
1, Roper, Joe Wood, 9.2
2, Roper, Paula Cooper, 18.9
1, Runner, Deana Wood, 9.2
2, Runner, Catherine Edwards

Mixed Header
(place, name, time)
1, Erin Watson, 7.3
2, Brett Carol, 8.7
3, Lavender Castaldo, 8.7
4, Deena Norell, 12.8
Mixed Heeler
(place, name, time)
1, Zane Edinger, 7.3
2, Janelle Urista, 8.7
3, Cody Edinger, 8.7
Ranch Broncs
(place, name, score)
1, Kasey Rosendahl, 72
2, Sheridan Harvey, 69
3, Cody Edinger, 8.7
Jr. Barrel Racing
(place, name, time)
1, Leah Wood, 19.72
2, Deana Wood, 20.13
3, Cylee Dunsmore, 20.46
Junior Bull Riding
(place, name, score)
1, Cade Blunt, 66
GBR
(place, name, time)
1, Kelsey Tate, 18.190
2, Kayla Pintt, 18.240
3, Kendra McMillian, 18.840

The series continues July 12 at 7 p.m. at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds.

