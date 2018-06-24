Letter: LAI not ‘embezzling’ county funds

Dear Editor:

It was brought to our attention that the county commissioners met in Rangely on Monday, June 18, 2018, and had a workshop to discuss Local Access Internet LLC. The term “embezzling” funds came up, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

We have explained to the commissioners that prior to the county taking over the broadband project, we were in a contract with Colorado Fiber Community (CFC). With CFC’s permission, we had been using the fiber to send signal to outlying areas with the understanding that we would convert customers over to the county wireless as soon as possible, which we began doing in October 2017. We have worked diligently since that time to convert as many customers as possible that could see the towers. It took more than a month for the county to move a sector to help service the southeast area of Little Beaver and the Mesa. Now we are waiting on more dishes to complete more installations.

We signed a contract with the county on March 23, 2018, and have been clearing up any misunderstandings that they have brought to our attention according to their contract.

The figures that they have put out are grossly exaggerated.

Sincerely,

Joy Clymer and Dale Smith

Local Access Internet (LAI)

Meeker

