Mosquito spraying is a ‘no-go’ this year for Meeker

June 25, 2018 Caitlin Walker Meeker 0

mosquito isolated on white background.

MEEKER | Meeker’s Board of Trustees announced Tuesday there will be no mosquito spraying this year. Contractor Lanny Coulter has declined to spray and the Town has no one else to do it. There are currently no plans for other types of mitigation at this time. “We’re going into the summer as a big trial test period at this point,” Mayor Regas Halandras said. Resident Melinda Parker expressed her dismay, stating “I just think it’s a shame.”
As previously reported in the Herald Times, there is no scientific evidence spraying effectively curbs the mosquito population.
In other business, the board heard staff updates, approved liquor licenses, and listened to Marlo Coates of Colorado CPA regarding the Town’s 2017 financials. “All appears to be in order,” she said.

Related Articles

Meeker

Meeker’s Market Street work nears completion in spite of rain delays

June 19, 2015 Sean McMahon 0

MEEKER I The work is progressing in satisfactory form to install sidewalks and curbs on the north side of east Market Street in Meeker although repeated rains have caused the entire project to be delayed […]

No Picture
Meeker

Town seeking funds to turn ditch into pond

February 14, 2008 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER — The Town of Meeker, in conjunction with the Colorado Division of Wildlife and White River Electric Association, is beginning to work to obtain a federal cost-share grant from the Fishing Is Fun 2008 […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply