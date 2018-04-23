Obituary: Lawrence Joseph “Joe” Dice

Lawrence Joseph “Joe” Dice

June 13, 1929 ~ Mar. 30, 2018

Joe Dice, 88 died on March 30, 2018, at home following a long illness. Born in Visalia, Calif., on June 13, 1929, Joe was the only son of Fredrick Travis Dice and Helen Flavell Saffeels. Joe graduated from high school in Greenfield, Mo., and was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army having served as a corporal during the Korean Conflict.

Joe will be remembered as a rancher/farmer, family historian and storyteller who loved a good horse and a special dog named “Lady.” He was involved with custom farming, cattle buying, ranch management, sale barn management, Dice Trucking and his little cow herd. Throughout his life Joe was farming and ranching in the Colorado River Valley between Eagle and Silt. He was a member of the Colorado Farm Bureau where he served as a state director, and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association as well as the local Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association.

Joe was dedicated to his family and friends. He was a friendly jokester and loved to tell stories. He was a hardworking man throughout his life, and always helped his friends and neighbors. Joe was passionate about caring for his stock and his land throughout his life and even talked about his baby calves in his last days.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jane Price, his first wife Gertrude (Gardner) Dice and second wife Jean (Horn) Dice. He is survived by his special companion Hilda Sykes and sister Faye Knowlton. Joe leaves a strong legacy in his children: Debera (Jim) Stewart and Fred Dice; step-children Brett Smith and Pam (Alvin) Langstaff. He leaves nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews in his blended family.

A “Celebration” of Life” will be held at Coal Ridge High School on April 22, 2018, at 2 p.m. with cookies and coffee to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave., Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, Colo., 8l601 or Rifle Senior Center, 50 Ute Ave., Rifle, Colo., 81650. Services were given in trust to Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Services.

Like this: Like Loading...