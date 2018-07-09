Obituary: Wilbur Wayne Richardson

Wilbur Wayne Richardson

Dec. 19, 1930 ~ June 22, 2018

Lifetime Meeker resident, Wilbur Wayne Richardson, died on Friday, June 22, 2018, at his home in Meeker, Colo. He was 87.

A celebration of Wilbur’s life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 6, 2018, at the Meeker Town Park.

Wilbur Wayne Richardson was born the son of Marion L. and Jessie I. (Edwards) Richardson on Dec. 19, 1930, in Rifle, Colo. He spent his childhood and attended country schools in Meeker. When Wilbur was in the sixth grade, he and his family moved out to the dairy farm where they resided for many years.

During the Korean Conflict, Wilbur honorably served his country with the United States Army. Following his military discharge, Wilbur returned to Meeker and married the love of his life, Lois Richardson, on June 3, 1956, at the Meeker United Methodist Church. To this union, four children were born: Rod, Tiger, Twila and LaDonna. Wilbur and Lois celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this year.

Wilbur found work as a radio dispatcher and later as the undersheriff of Rio Blanco County for nine years. He also managed the local feed store for a number of years. In 1970, Wilbur accepted a job with Rio Blanco County as a heavy equipment operator. He retired with 27 years of service.

Wilbur was a volunteer fireman with the Meeker Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years. He made a point to make every fire call he possibly could.

Wilbur relished his time outdoors fishing, hunting and camping. He was a strong believer and felt closest to God in the outdoors. He also loved dancing with Lois. Whether two stepping or jitterbugging at a banquet or street dance in Meeker, or square dancing around the region, they were easily recognized by almost everyone. Wilbur and Lois were inducted into the Colorado West Area Square Dancing Hall of Fame in August 2011. He received the Golden Dancers Certificate, which is awarded to a square dancer who is still dancing at the age of 80. Above all, he was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.

Wilbur is survived by his wife, Lois Richardson of Meeker; two sons, Rod Richardson and wife Leslee of Gillette, Wyo., and Tiger Richardson and wife Shona of Meeker; two daughters, Twila Morris and husband Gerald of Meeker and LaDonna Eubanks and husband Torrance of Boulder, Colo.; and four sisters: Marge Bicknell of Kalispell, Mont., Ilene George and husband Tom of Winnemucca, Nev., Janet Carroll of Meeker, Colo., and Jean Lockhart and husband Sam of Eckert, Colo. Wilbur is further survived by 23 grandchildren, 24-½ great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Charles Richardson; two sisters, Francis Richardson and Helen Lugenbeel; one grandson, Cody Morris; and one great-grandson, Mason Nunn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Wilbur’s memory to the Wilbur Richardson Memorial Fund in care of Mountain Valley Bank, P.O. Box 718, Meeker, Colo., 81641. All funds will be donated to the Meeker Volunteer Fire Department.

Editor’s Note: This is an updated version of the obituary which ran last week, submitted by the family.

Like this: Like Loading...