Rangely Chamber’s annual Crab Crack another success (PHOTOS)

Courtesy Photos

RANGELY | The Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce would like to offer a big thank you to Bill Hume of Nichols Store for picking up, storing and helping to clean all those pounds of crab.

Thank you also to the individuals and businesses who donated items for the raffle:

Donated by Konnie Billgren: Beauty Control Products – Retail Value – $100

Donated by Matt Billgren: Chevron Grill Set and Apron – Retail Value – $40

Donated by Bank of the San Juans: Antique crock pot, blanket, chargers, grilling tools and travel bag. – Retail Value – $250

Donated by Blue Mountain Inn & Suites: Two nights in the Presidential Suite, a bottle of chilled wine each night, continental breakfast each morning – Retail Value – $350

Donated by Cedar Ridges Golf Course & WRB Recreation & Parks: New driver, golf balls and season pass to Cedar Ridges. – Retail Value – $400

Donated by Cimarron Telecommunications: Coupon for 6 months free internet service at 100 mbps – Retail value – $330

Donated by ColoCPA Services: Free Income Tax Prep – Retail Value – $250

Donated by CONOCO: 3 CONOCO travel mugs with a Kickback rewards card and ONE of the following monthly punch cards: Breakfast Burrito, $25 gas, Outdoor Car Wash – Retail Value – $90

Donated by Duco, Inc: Dewalt cordless drill, car light-bar, travel bag – Retail Value – $500

Donated by Giovanni’s Italian Grill: Pizza & Mystery Prize A Month for a year – Retail Value – $300

Donated by Joe Kirkwood : Masters Golf Swag Collection – Retail value – $120

Donated by Local Access: 2 $10 gift cards at True Value – Retail value – $20

Donated by Moon Lake Electric: $50.00 Coupon – Retail Value – $50

Donated by NAPA: Caryle Jump starter – Retail Value – $350

Donated by Nichols Store: One $50 gift certificate – Retail Value – $50

Donated by Pinyon Tree Liquors: $ 25.00 Gift Certificate – Retail Value – $25

Donated by the Rio Blanco Herald Times:1 year Newspaper Subscription – Retail Value – $25

Donated by – The Rio Blanco Herald Times: Advertising Package – Retail Value – $675

Donated by Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District: Three 2017 Season Boat Passes good for Kenney Reservoir – Retail Value – $120

Donated by Sweetbriar: One painting for the home – Retail Value – $140

Donated by Subway: 2 Gift cards for $10 – Retail value – $10 each.

Donated by the Town of Rangely: 2 Utilities Coupons – Retail value – $100

Donated by True Value: Infrared Medium Size Room Heater and a Jet bob water sport towable – Retail Value – $150 each

Donated by WRB Recreation & Parks: Workout gift set & a one year pass at the rec center. – Retail value – $200

Donated by Urie Trucking: 10 Yards of gravel. – Retail Value – $350

