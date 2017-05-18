Rangely’s TANK to receive new award May 18 from Denver Center for the Performing Arts

By Julie Noyes

RANGELY | At the 27th annual Dana Crawford and State Honor Awards Celebration held May 18 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the TANK Center for Sonic Arts will receive the inaugural preservation edge award in recognition of its preservation of a historic resource through unique and creative means. Lois LaFond and Lisa Hatch will be receiving the award on behalf of the Friends of the TANK.

The event is sponsored by Colorado Preservation, whose mission is to promote “historic preservation statewide by providing advocacy, education, outreach and preservation services to communities and individuals. Our vision is to engage citizens statewide to honor and protect their heritage, to lead them to build a sustainable future with historic places and to inspire them to prioritize the past as legacy,” according to their website, coloradopreservation.org.

Long-time preservation advocate John Moye of Denver receives the prestigious Dana Crawford Award.

Other 2017 state honor awards include the Colorado State Capitol House/Senate Chambers Restoration in Denver; the Bent County Commissioners, with special mention of Bill Long; the Cultural and Historical Resource Task Force; the Montezuma Valley National Bank Building of Cortez; and the Hannah Barker House in Boulder. The endangered places progress award goes to Crossan’s Market in Yampa.

