RBC Weekly Call Review: June 11-17, 2018

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

June 11-17, 2018

The dispatch center processed 475 phone calls this last week, receiving 24 911 calls, answered 63 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD) and placed 123 outgoing phone calls. A total of 173 calls for service were created, 82 for the Sheriff’s Office, 92 for MPD, and five calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were two vehicle crashes involving deer.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 22 traffic stops issuing six citations and MPD had 24 stops issuing two citations. Highway 13 south had eight traffic stops issuing four citations. There was one traffic arrest.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 11 agency assists, two 911 misdials, 11 animal calls, three abandoned vehicles, two attended deaths, five business checks, five citizen assists, two restraining order violations, three traffic complaints, two warrant arrests and one each: civil papers served, child abuse, BLM fire, fraud, M-1 transport, motorist assist, suspicious incident and traffic hazard.

Meeker Police Department calls included one agency assist, five animal calls, 30 business checks, eight citizen assists, two civil issues, three disturbances, three property incidents, two restraining order violations, two suspicious incidents, two VIN inspections and one each: abandoned vehicle, suspicious death, code enforcement, domestic violence, funeral escort, juvenile problem, motorist assist, traffic complaint.

There were five calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue including two medical transports, three ambulance requests.

There was one assist with Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detention facility booked in 11 and released 14. The Sheriff’s Office arrested six individuals, Rangely PD with three and Meeker PD with three. The jail is currently housing 12 inmates. There were seven inmate transports to or from another facility and one jail incident.

There were no DUI arrests.

