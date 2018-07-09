Related Articles
Golf season opens
April 3, 2012 Bobby Gutierrez 0
The Meeker Golf Course will officially open April 1 (no fooling) but it didn’t keep Dave Brown from teeing off on No. 9. Emery Bear pulled the pin for his playing partner Matt Greenfell at […]
Champ
August 20, 2009 Herald Times Staff 0
Clark Edwards won the Rangely men’s club championship Aug. 8-9 at Cedar Ridges Golf Course shooting “the round of my life” Related
MHS graduate passes PAT test
October 15, 2012 Bobby Gutierrez 0
MEEKER I Meeker High School graduate Trey Morris, a freshman enrolled at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS), took and passed the Player’s Ability Test (PAT) last week in Pueblo. Related
