DINOSAUR | An 18-year-old woman from Dinosaur, Colo., was found deceased at the scene of a single vehicle accident along Harpers Corner Road in Dinosaur National Monument.
The driver, whose name is not yet released, was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, June 29. Shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 30, a passerby called 911 to report a vehicle off the road approximately three miles north of Highway 40 along the Harpers Corner Road scenic drive.
The Artesia Fire Department was first on scene. The National Park Service and Colorado State Patrol are jointly investigating the accident.
Additional background information: The Harpers Corner Road is a 31-mile (each way) scenic drive that accesses the canyon country of Dinosaur National Monument. The road begins approximately three miles east of the town of Dinosaur, Colo.
Single vehicle accident results in fatality on Harpers Corner Road
