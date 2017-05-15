Snowpack falls below normal

RBC | Snowpack in the Yampa, White and North Platte river basins is below normal at 86 percent of the median. Precipitation for March was 53 percent of average and water year-to-date precipitation is 108 percent of average. Reservoir storage at the end of March was 122 percent of average compared to 120 percent last year.
Related Articles
Precipitation below average
December 11, 2008 Special to the Herald Times 0
Precipitation below average MEEKER — Precipitation at the plant center in November measured only 0.90 inch and includes 8.0 inches of snow. Related
Colorado’s snowpack remains well below average
February 20, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I Snowpack accumulation during January can simply be summed up as; better late than never! Weather patterns in Colorado were largely dominated by high pressure systems this past month and things remained dry throughout […]
July precipitation lowest since 1976
August 21, 2008 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER — Precipitation at the plant center in July measured only 0.16 inches and the longtime average is 1.51 inches. July 2008 was the driest July recorded since the plant center was started in 1976. […]