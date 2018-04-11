Weekly Call Review: April 5, 2018

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

March 26-April 1, 2018

The dispatch center processed 429 phone calls this last week, receiving 20 911 calls, answered 51 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD) and placed 106 outgoing phone calls. A total of 177 calls for service were created, 102 for the Sheriff’s Office, 78 for MPD and eight calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were 11 auto crashes that were reported throughout the county, six involving deer/elk.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 52 traffic stops issuing 10 citations and MPD had 20 stops issuing four citations. Highway 13 south had 15 traffic stops and five citations.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included eight agency assists, two 911 hangups, six animal calls, four civil papers served, two citizen assists, one DUI, two motorist assists, five suspicious incidents, two thefts, five traffic accidents, five traffic hazards, three VIN inspections and one each: civil issue, traffic complaint.

MPD calls included eight agency assists, two 911 hangups, seven animal calls, 14 business checks, four citizen assists, one DUI, two property, three suspicious incidents, six VIN inspections and one each: attended death, civil, juvenile issue, littering, motorist assist, theft, traffic complaint and warrant arrest.

There were eight calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue three medical transports, five ambulance requests and one OHV on fire.

There were seven assists with Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detention facility booked in five and released seven, two by the Sheriff’s Office, one by Rangely PD and two for MPD. The jail is currently housing six inmates. There were two inmate transports to or from another facility.

There were two DUI arrests.

Like this: Like Loading...