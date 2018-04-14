Youth wrestlers compete in Rangely

MEEKER | Meeker’s youth wrestling program has started and 42 wrestlers competed in the Little Panther invitational tournament in Rangely last Saturday and 29 placed in the top four of their respective brackets. The young Cowboys will next wrestle in Craig this Saturday.

“I was proud of how our kids wrestled for our first competition of the season,” Coach Carl Padilla said. “I had an out of town parent compliment on how aggressive the Meeker kids wrestled, which gives you a sense of pride when you get a compliment about your team.”

Miles Franklin, Deegan Moody, Zeek Gianinetti, Dillon Hobbs, Cade Blunt, Brendan Clatterbaugh and Dagan Dade all won championships in their respective age divisions and weights.

Several, including Dexter Chinn, Grayer Moody, Dominic Wyatt, Tucker Chinn, Garret Merz, Zander Saunders, Noah LeBlanc and Diego Robles all finished as runners-up in their brackets.

Kable Randll, Toren Gates, Thomas Theos, Carson Blunt, Kael Overton, Dawson Richardson, Guage Buhler, Adrianna Price and Damon Maybery were all consolation champs

Placing fourth were; Josh Simmons, Eli Rundberg, Levi Caulfield, Dagon Dade and Damon Maybery.

Daxton Koenig, Mattaio Padilla, Dillon Rundberg, Gael Rodriqez, Lyam Richardson, Bryant Turner, Dathan Dade, Dublin Price and Trevor Keys, all won a match but did not place.

Dillon Koenig, Preston Amick, Peyton Pretti, Alaric O’dell and Tayze Buhler also completed.

Coach Padilla said Tyrell Turner and several parents help coach the 73 young Cowboys are out for the program.

