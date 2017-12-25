All Conference volleyball… December 25, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker Sports, MHS Volleyball, Sports 0 Several Meeker High School volleyball players were recently honored by the Western Slope League coaches and the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA). Avery Watt, Krissie and Kassie Luce, Julia Dinwiddie and Lila Klinglesmith were all honored by the Western Slope League. The Luce twins were both named to the Western Slope League All-Conference team, while the WSL honorably mentioned the other three. Kassie Luce was named to the CHSAA All-state second team, while her sister was honorably mentioned by CHSAA. Kassie Luce led the team with 908 assists, finished the season with 236 digs, 80 kills and 44 ace serves. Krissie Luce led the Cowboys with 317 kills, she finished with 293 digs, 21 blocks and 31 ace serves, while Klinglesmith led team with 48 ace serves, 480 digs and 361 serve receives. Watt finished the season with 32 ace serves, 213 serve receives and 179 digs, while Dinwiddie led the team with 48 blocks at the net and she had 250 kills. courtesy photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Leave a Reply