Days Gone By: February 16, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– Outside papers are commenting on the fact that Rio Blanco and Baca counties are the only strictly “dry” counties in Colorado. On the face of the “returns,” it does look as though our citizens are reduced to the necessity of singing that old favorite—“How Dry I Am.” But in reality, large numbers of our people have occasion to travel to Rifle frequently, on various business missions, and—always return home with a quantity of the “elixir of life;” so that the inherent thirst is broken once in a while.

– A twice-a-week mail route is to be established between Meeker and Maybell via Price Creek. This route will accommodate a large number of settlers in Strawberry valley, Price park and the Maybell section.

– Weather, for the week, has been of the mixed variety—cold nights, days generally sunshiny and thawing, with a sprinkle of cold, cloudy conditions. But—good old Mr. Sun is gradually coming into his own.

– FOR SALE—At a snap. 2-room log cabin, 4 horse barn, grain and goal shed, city water, 3 lots, ½ block from Meeker public school. A dandy proposition for anyone who would like to live in town in winter to send their children to school. $300 takes everything.

– Self-vaunted ability does not constitute genius.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Coaches Paul Starbuck and Ed Duffy and their four Meeker high school grapplers returned to Meeker Sunday from Aurora. While finishing in eighth place with 27 points in the Division II State Wrestling tournament, Meeker crowned one individual champion and had one runner-up. Ron Taussig won the 138-pound title for the Cowboys while Phil Jensen finished second in the 154-pound class.

– At the District Speech Meet held in Glenwood Springs Saturday, Feb. 11, John Villa, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Villa of Meeker, was given a superior rating on his humorous reading, “The Night the Bed Fell.” Interest from Meeker was high this year, as twice as many students participated, according to instructor Charles Jaquette. They were Jay Sullivan, Kitty Bailey, Randy Hale, Mary K. Villa, Mark Stevens, Mike Brubaker, Lynn Jaquette, Chris Brubaker and John Villa.

– Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kracht of Piceance Creek are the proud parents of a Valentine’s Day baby boy. Travis Dale, weighing 6-1/2 lbs., was born at Clagett Memorial Hospital in Rifle at 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Krachts are parents of three other children.

– Many fans didn’t believe it could be done. But Meeker did it Friday night when they knocked off the league-leading Rangely Panthers 71-67 to throw the Northwestern League first place into a tie.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Jon Hertzke, who’s been a member of the present Town Board for the past four years, announced this week that he would be running for the two-year mayor’s seat.

– Interest in the White River Snowmobile Club’s hillclimb races is way above average as a record number of competitors are expected for this weekend’s competition. “Right now we have 59 racers and 170 entries and I’m expecting a few more to trickle in before we close it up,” said the snowmobile club’s spokesperson Rhonda Hilkey.

– Meeker’s Ray Wood had plenty of reason to smile as he rallied in the third period of his 140 lb. Championship match with Paonia’s Colby Hice to claim top honors at the regional wrestling tournament in Rifle.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Burglars were no doubt disappointed after their efforts to rob Strain Drug Monday morning.

– Members of the NW Water Council held their first meeting in Rangely.

– The Boy Scouts in the elementary school of Troop 188 held a flag raising ceremony at the elementary school Friday with all the children of the elementary school in attendance. Scouts participating in uniform in the ceremony were Bobby Wallendorff, Bob Pidcock and Jeff Haskins.

– Last week ended all wrestling activities. Jay Rector (180) was the only RHS’er sent to state from the league meet, but did not place in the state meet. Congratulations to him for qualifying.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago-

– At a meeting of the Rangely Board of Trustees a clearance was made to appoint Jerry Reese Police Chief and Dan Eddy as Police Sergeant.

– The annual Sweetheart Ball was declared a success soon after its completion. The dance was held at the Elks Lodge on Feb. 8 and was well attended. This year, Theta Zeta of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, who sponsored the dance, chose as their queen Vicky Martinez.

– The 15-year reunion of the RHS Class of 1977 will be held Aug. 8 at Sleepy Cat.

Like this: Like Loading...