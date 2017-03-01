Days Gone By: February 23, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– It had been reported about for some weeks that scarlet fever existed in this community. With a view to proper state authority investigation of the matter, the town council communicated with the state health department. The doctor appeared Friday night. He reported that he had found several cases in the town and adjacent territory, all in mild form. He gave it as his opinion that an epidemic might break out at any time, and urged that stringent measures should be taken at once to combat any such happening. Every child that complains with a sore throat should be kept from school until the case is declared not to be scarlet fever.

– Robinson Crusoe at the Princess Theatre, two shows, 7 and 8:45 tonight and 8 o’clock Tuesday. Admission 10 and 25 cents. Don’t miss it.

– The shipment of White River potatoes began this week.

– The robins made their appearance this week despite unfavorable weather. Another sure sign that spring is fast approaching.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– A Meeker woman escaped serious injury last Thursday when an explosion and fire pushed her out of her home at 1174 Market St. Charlotte Solo says she is one of the lucky ones. Cause of the explosion had not been determined. Mrs. Solo told the Herald she opened the back door to go outside when the explosion caught her, pushing her outside.

– Certain selected students in the Meeker school had blood tests and throat cultures taken for strep.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Ray Wood accepted his first place gold medal and bracket shortly after he pinned Stratton’s Kip Witzel to win the 140 lb. State championship. Also placing at the state tournament were 145 lb. Ron Kelly Crawford who came in fourth and 130 lb. Chad Dare who finished fourth and 130 lb. Chad Dare who finished fifth.

– The White River Snowmobile Club will be busy again this weekend as they host the Sixth Annual North Park Sled Dog Triathlon. Normally hosted by the Jackson County Lions Club in Walde, a lack of snow in North Park necessitated the relocating of the triathlon to Craig last year and on to the upper White River site for the 1992 running.

– Although it appears Meeker has no leap year birthdays on Feb. 29, Gus and Christine Halandras will be celebrating their wedding anniversary this Saturday. Depending on your point of view, the Halandras’ will either be celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary or their seventh.

The Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Rangely College’s new aerospace program moved a giant step closer to reality last week when the Commission on Higher Education approved the career pilot curriculum for degree status.

– KREX TV of Grand Junction may be available to Rangely viewers within the near future of FCC approval can be secured.

– Three suspects of the Strain Drug robbery last week were arrested in Grand Junction Saturday on other charges.

– New Rangely residents are Wesley Counts, Clifford Speck and Dean Williams.

– The men who robbed Bestway Store last November have been sentenced to eight years in the penitentiary.

– Fifty-four years ago this spring the first income tax bill was passed with a normal tax of one percent. Every taxpayer had a personal exemption of $3,000 and an additional $1,000 if married. Today the basic exemption is trimmed 80 percent and the basic tax increased more than 20 times, while the value of the dollar has depreciated some 55 percent. There is also talk of a 5 percent surtax on personal and corporate income tax in 1967.

The Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– With Congress back in session, one issue which is sure to be examined closely is health care. The precipitous rise in health care costs as well the affordability of health insurance is a concern to all Americans. Yet, in light of a $360 billion plus budget deficit, Congress must take a hard look as to how we can improve health care without increasing the budget deficit. ~U.S. Senator Hank Brown

– Rangely placed two wrestlers at the state tournament last weekend in Denver. Jason Harris, heavyweight, became the second wrestler in more than 26 years from Rangely to become a state champion. Ryan Rouse placed third at 152 pounds.

