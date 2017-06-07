Days Gone By: June 1, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– It rained all night Wednesday night, with fresh snow in the flat tops. And, P.S., it rained most all day Thursday and yesterday.

– It is reported that friction between cattle and sheep interests are imminent in Yampa river basin.

– The Hugus windows were beautifully decorated for Decoration Day with service rifles, American, British and French flags.

– David Smith returned to Meeker Tuesday after a trip to Ft. Lupton, Colo., where he was in attendance at the marriage of a niece, Miss Philip. Mr. Smith reports the season about Denver and the plains country as backward as here.

– Mrs. Fred Burke of Piceance was brought to town Tuesday very ill from an attack of pneumonia, and is in the Montgomery hospital. Mr. Burke accompanied his wife. Many friends on Piceance and in the Park region hope this estimable lady will be on her feet again in due season.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– For heroism in combat, Army Captain Thomas H. Fickle, son of Mrs. Myra Bewley, Meeker, received the Distinguished Flying Cross in ceremonies last month at CuChi, Vietnam.

– Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Seely are parents of an 8 pound, 10-1/2 ounce baby boy born at Pioneers Hospital Monday, May 29. The proud parents named their newborn son Douglas Charles. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Conrado and paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Carl Seely, all of Meeker.-

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Sharon Day has all the stats on her first grandbaby. Both pairs of grandparents have been out to Vancouver to visit Nathan Jessie Bradfield who was born May 17. He weighed eight pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents, Wade and Marnell Bradfield, are both from Meeker as are both sets of grandparents, Sharon and Fred Day, and Corky and Rich Parr.-

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– The 21st annual Rangely Days Rodeo, first of the season, will be held here Friday and Saturday. Marcia Christensen, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Loyd Christensen of Rangely, topped five candidate to win the title of Rangely Days Rodeo Queen for 1967.

– News that White River Resources has filed plans for a 76,000 acre feet reservoir in Powell Park in Rio Blanco County is of interest to Rangely residents.

– Bill Brenton, son of Mr. and Mrs. D.P. Brenton, is home on leave from Brookley Air Force Base at Mobile, Ala. Airman first class Brenton has one more year to go on his enlistment and will return to duty on June 13. He has served his overseas tour of duty in southeast Asia.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– The Rangely Rough Riders held their first royalty contest last Friday, May 29. Crowned to represent the Club in our community events as Princess is Beth Peterson, 13-year-old daughter of Bob and Carol Peterson of Rangely. The Top Hand is Cody Jackson, 13-year-old son of Danny and Brenda Jackson also of Rangely.

– On May 10, 1992, members of the Rangely Police Department and Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Dept. teamed up to investigate information that a Rangely resident was growing marijuana in his residence. Acting on information supplied by a concerned citizen who was paid a substantial reward by the Rangely Police Department, the officers secured the authority to search a residence in Rangely.

Like this: Like Loading...