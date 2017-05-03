Fast pitch…

May 3, 2017

Rangely girls’ fast pitch coach Paul Fortunato wanted to thank CNCC girls’ softball coach Sidro Jimenez and his team for their help and involvement in the community. “Coach Jimenez is always willing to teach our girls with free mini clinics,” Coach Fortunato said.

