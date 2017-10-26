Meszaros, Beck headed to state cross country

MEEKER | Delta’s Confluence Park hosted the 2A region 4 cross country meet this past Friday. It was a sunny and windy day for racing, and the boys took to the course first. Meeker’s Matthew Beck, setting a new personal record of 17:45 and individually qualifying for state competition, finished in 13th place. Pake Burke was the second Cowboy to the finish, in 41st place at 20:17. Josue Martinez ran the course in 21:10, for a 46th place finish. Ashdon Seibert and Christopher Strate were 55th and 56th, at 22:40 and 22:57. Greg Jones was Meeker’s number six at regionals, finishing in 23:31 and 59th place. The 2A girls’ race followed, and Briar Meszaros ran the course in 22:39, good for 15th place, and a trip to the state meet.

“I think our times were affected a bit by the conditions this year. This course is known for fast times, but there was a fairly stiff wind, and it certainly made a difference. I still saw great effort by everyone. Matthew ran a smart race, and really stuck with it. Briar was still outside of qualifying with 400 meters left, but pushed as hard as I have seen, and made it happen. I could not be more proud!” said coach Marty Casey.

State competition is held at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Oct. 28. Briar will run at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Matthew will race at 11:20 a.m.

