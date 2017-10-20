MHS x-country earns multiple PRs

MEEKER | The Rifle Invitational was held last Thursday, and the Cowboys joined 20 other teams at the Rifle Creek Golf Course. The girls raced first, and Briar Meszaros had her best time so far this year, at 22:27, taking 50th place in a field of 151 runners. The boys’ race resulted in several PRs for the Cowboys, staring with Matthew Beck, in 23rd place, at 17:58. Pake Burke set his personal record at 19:15, good for 67th place. Josue Martinez was the third Cowboy to the finish in 114th place, at 20:32, and Ashdon Seibert was our fourth placer, in 21:08 and 132nd. Greg Jones was the fifth Cowboy to the line, 174th place, at 22:55. All three achieved PRs on the course. Christopher Strate was Meeker’s next to the finish, at 23:47 and 182nd. Josh Dinwiddie and Josh Day have new PRs as well, finishing 184th and 187th in 24:15 and 24:25, respectively. Zach Harman had his best race of the year, crossing the line in 29:20.

“I am proud of the effort I saw in Rifle. We had quite a few new PRs on the team, as well as seasonal best times. The Confluence Park course in Delta is known for fast times, so I expect to see good things on Friday!” said head coach Marty Casey. The Cowboys will be competing in the 2A regional meet in Delta with the boys’ race at 12 p.m., and the girls’ at 12:30 p.m.

