Register now for Meeker Youth Basketball

MEEKER | Boys in third through sixth grades are encouraged to register for ERBM Recreation and Park District’s Meeker Youth Basketball (MYB) program through Dec. 22.

MYB is a recreational traveling program that is designed to help youth develop athletic skills. Players will practice twice per week and play out-of-town games on Saturdays. This program is run in conjunction with the Colorado River Valley Developmental League.

The season will begin Jan. 8, Mondays and Wednesdays, for third and fourth graders. Cost is $42 if registered on or before Dec. 15 or $49 up to Dec. 22. The fifth-sixth grade season runs from Jan. 9-March 3, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and costs $48 on or before Dec. 15 or $56 up to Dec. 22.

There is a final deadline for program enrollment in MYB of Dec. 22 to make sure ERBM staff has adequate time to determine how many Meeker teams can be created for league game scheduling.

More information and registration is available at the Meeker Recreation Center or by calling 970-878-3403.

