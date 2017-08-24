Softball …

August 24, 2017 Caitlin Walker Meeker Sports, MHS Softball, Sports 0

The Meeker High School girls’ softball team, who qualified for the state tournament last year, will open the 2017 season today on it’s home field in Paintbrush Park, with a double header against the defending league champion Basalt Longhorns. Head coach Brianna Williams said 20 girls are out for the team and she said “the league will be tough again this year but we have an established program now and we hope to do well.” The team will be led by seniors Jasmine Patterson, Taylor Dodds, Sierra Williams and Abby Powell. The first game starts today at 4 p.m. Bobby Gutierrez photo

