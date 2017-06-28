Wrestling Camp…

Seven Meeker wrestlers traveled to Gunnison for a team camp at Western State College, last week and all of them wrestled at least 10 matches. Tannen Kennedy (left), who will be a junior this fall, won 16 matches and was the only Cowboy to advance into the all-star round, which features the top 30 wrestlers in a field of more than 600. Kennedy lost to an opponent for Pueblo County in the all-star match. Also wrestling at Western State College, were Cooper Main, Ridge Williams, Carter Strate, Kennedy, Colby Clatterbaugh, Charles Curry and Christopher Strate.
