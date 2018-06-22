Build a better BBQ

By GREG & MEGAN HANBERG

GM Meats

RBC | ’Tis the season for backyard barbeques. With quality meats and locally-available ingredients, these easy recipes will help you make the most of your next meal.

JALAPENO POPPERS OF CHAMPIONS

18 fresh jalapenos, halved lengthwise and seeded; 8 oz. cream cheese, softened; 1 pound fresh bacon; toothpicks

Fill the jalapeno cavities with cream cheese. Wrap with bacon and secure with a toothpick. Bake in an oven at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes, or until bacon is crisp. Serve warm.

SANTA MARIA GRILLED TRI TIP

2 tsp. kosher salt; 2 tsp. ground pepper; 2 tsp. garlic powder; 2 tsp. paprika; 1 tsp. onion powder; 1 tsp. dried rosemary; 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper; approx. 2 c. Italian dressing; 1 beef tri tip roast

Stir all the spices together and coat beef on all sides, and wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 4 hours. Uncover, and let warm to room temperature for approximately 30 minutes. Preheat grill to high heat. Sear each side of roast for 4 minutes. Turn heat down to low and use indirect heat to cook remainder. Baste with Italian dressing and turn every 3-4 minutes while cooking. Continue turning and re-basting until it reaches an internal temperature of 140 degrees. Remove from grill, wrap with tin foil and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

OUR FAVORITE MEAT RUB

5 tbsp. white sugar, 5 tbsp. brown sugar, 2 tbsp. kosher salt, 2 tbsp. paprika, 2 tbsp. onion powder, 2 tbsp. garlic powder, (optional) 1 tsp. chipotle powder or 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper if you like it spicy

Works well for chicken, beef and pork. Adjust as desired.

BASIC BRINE FOR SMOKING MEATS

1/2 cup kosher salt, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 8 cups water

Mix ingredients. add meat of choice to the brine and let sit overnight in the refrigerator. This keeps your meat moist while cooking. Works especially well for chicken!

Greg and Megan Hanberg are the owners of GM Meats. RBC residents can place meat orders through the GM Meats Facebook page, https://bit.ly/2MFOUO4, or call 970-620-6951.

