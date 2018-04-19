Egg recall

April 19, 2018 Special to the Herald Times County, Features 0

RBC | More than 200 million eggs have been recalled after 22 reports of illnesses linked to salmonella poisoning.
The eggs were distributed to stores and restaurants in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The FDA is advising consumers not to eat recalled eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms’ Hyde County farm. Hyde County farm produces 2.3 million eggs a day. The facility includes three million laying hens with a USDA inspector on-site daily.
According to Rose Acre Farms’ recent recall notice, these eggs are sold under multiple brand names, including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, and Sunshine Farms. Recalled eggs were also sold to restaurants.
Consumers who have purchased shells eggs are urged to immediately discontinue use of the recalled eggs and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 855-215-5730 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard time.

Related Articles

Features

Local residents receive Rancher of the Year award for conservation

December 13, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

Special to the Herald Times MEEKER | Rocky and Sparky Pappas and Travis Flaharty received the Colorado Association of Conservation Districts 2016 Rancher of the Year Award at the annual meeting in Loveland, Colo., on […]

County

Shift 10 percent of your holiday shopping to local retail

December 22, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0

Buying local has multiple positive impacts on the community By Katelin Cook Special to the Herald Times RBC I During the holiday season shop local campaigns can be found nearly everywhere. But the true question […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply