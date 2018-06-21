Legal Notices: June 21, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Thomas E. Maybury, aka Tom E. Maybury, aka Tom Maybury, aka Thomas Eugene Maybury, aka Tom Eugene Maybury, Deceased.

Rio Blanco Combined Court

Case Number 18PR30006

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to District Court of Rio Blanco County, Colorado or Denver Probate Court of the City and County of Denver, Colorado on or before 10/5/2018 or the claims may be forever barred.

Chris Mahre, Esq.

Attorney for Angelic Maybury-Holmquist

1525 Poplar Drive

Grand Junction, CO 81505

(970) 241-1564

Published: June 7, 14, 21, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

2018 RIO BLANCO COUNTY ROAD 13 & 15 SURFACE IMPROVEMENT

PROJECT

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 9th day of July, 2018 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with Frontier Paving of P O Box 1167, Silt, CO 81652 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as 2018 Rio Blanco County Road 13 & 15 Surface Improvement Project.

1)Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2)All such claims shall be filed with Van Pilaud, County Engineer, Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Department, 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before end of business on July 2, 2018.

3)Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 18th day of June, 2018.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

First Publication: 6/21/18

Last Publication: 6/28/18

Rio Blanco Herald Times

DISTRICT COURT

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 455 Main Street, P.O. Box 1150,

Meeker, CO 81641

Phone: (970) 878-5622

PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO:

In the interests of:

Child:

A.K.

and Concerning:

Respondent Mother:

ANGELA KIRTH

Respondent Father:

JASON PURVIS

Special Respondent:

ANTHONY STERLING

Case No: 18JV05

Attorney: Kent A. Borchard

Attorney at Law

Address: P.O. Box 599, 555 Main Street

Meeker, CO 81641

Telephone: (970) 878-9680

Fax: (970) 878-5731

Atty. Reg. #: 2194

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

To: Father Jason Purvis

Last Known Addresses: 3423 S 8920 W. Magna, UT, 84044, 3876 W. Rockwood Way, Apt., 64, West Valley City, UT 84120-2230, and 68 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102.

A hearing on the Petition for Adjudication and Disposition of a Dependent or Neglected Child, concerning the minor child A. K., will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:

Date: July 6, 2018

Time: 3:45 P.M., in Courtroom B,

Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641

KENT A. BORCHARD, #2194

Attorney for the People of the State of Colorado and

The Rio Blanco County Department of Human Services

Published: June 21, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

WHITE RIVER ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC.

2018 BOARD OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

Petitions for Nomination of Director Candidate

Now Available

Please be advised that Petitions for Nomination of Director Candidates for the White River Electric Association, Inc. Board of Directors will be available beginning June 21, 2018. Prospective candidates may obtain Petitions for Nomination of Director Candidate at the WREA headquarters, 233 6th Street in Meeker, Colorado during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Petitions are also available on-line at www.wrea.org. At the September 12, 2018 WREA Annual Meeting, one director from the Town of Meeker, and one director from the Rural District will be elected for three-year terms. Completed Petitions must be signed by 15 WREA members and returned to WREA no later than July 27, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Members may vote in the election of directors by mail ballot or in person at the Annual Meeting, September 12, 2018 at the Fairfield Center in Meeker, Colorado. Please call WREA at 970-878-5041 for more information or with any questions.

Published: June 21 & 28, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse

555 Main Street, 3rd Floor Hearing Room

Meeker, Colorado 81641

Tentative Agenda June 25, 2018

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

1:00 p.m. Call to order:

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Changes to June 25, 2018 Tentative Agenda

1)

2)

•Move to Approve the June 25, 2018 Agenda including any changes.

CONSENT AGENDA FOR JUNE 25, 2018

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Move to Approve the Below Listed Items of the Consent Agenda.

•Consent 1a_ Consideration of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado Meeting Minutes of June 11, 2018.

•Consent 1b_ Consideration of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado Meeting Minutes of June 18, 2018.

•Consent 2_ Move to Approve/Deny a Notice of Intent from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Board of Trustees of the Town of Meeker to continue to lease, on a Month to Month Basis, the second floor of the premises located at 345 Market, Street, Meeker, Colorado beginning August 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018.

BUSINESS:

•Business 1_ Move to Approve/Deny the BLM Right of Way Grant, Serial No. COC78916, for the proposed Wagon Wheel West OHV trails within the Town of Rangely as part of the Rio Blanco County Wagon Wheel West OHV Project.

•Business 2_ Presentation of the 2017 County Audit by Paul Miller and Motion to Accept/Deny the 2017 Financial Statements.

•Business 3_ Move to Approve/Deny a Representation Letter for the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to Paul D. Miller, CPA, LLC, Applying Agreed Upon Procedures for the Solid Waste Disposal Report Dated December 31, 2017.

•Business 4_ Move to Approve/Deny a Financial Assurance Certification from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment stating that the County has complied with all landfill requirements for the Solid Waste Landfill Certification of 2017 Financial Assurance based on 2017 Financial Statements.

•Business 5_ Move to Approve/Deny a Certificate of Cost Allocation Plan and Indirect Cost Rate for 2017.

BID OPENINGS:

•Bid Opening 1_ 2018 Rio Blanco County 4-Wheel Drive Backhoe Loader.

•Bid Opening 2_ 2018 Rio Blanco County Wheel Loaders.

•Bid Opening 3_ 2018 Rio Blanco County All Wheel Drive Motorgrader with attachments

BID AWARDS:

•Bid Award 1_ None.

MOU’s, CONTRACTS AND AGREEMENTS:

•MCA 1_ None.

RESOLUTIONS:

•Resolution 1_ Move to Approve/Deny Resolution No 2018-27, A Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco, Colorado Establishing A Revised Policy For The Procurement Of Goods And Services By County Departments.

OTHER BUSINESS:

•Public Comment

•County Commissioners Updates

RECONVENE AT 1:15 PM – PUBLIC HEARINGS:

•Public Hearing 1_ Applicant, URSA Operating Company (CBPP) CBPP-0003-18, is requesting to add a 20 inch steel pipeline to transport natural gas, the distance of 18,526 feet, from Boise Ranch to Enterprise Gas Plant.

•Resolution 1_ Move to Approve/Deny Resolution No. 2018-28, A Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, Approving URSA Operating Company LLC Limited Impact Review CBPP-0003-18 in Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, July 9, 2018 at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd Floor, Commissioner’s Hearing Room, in Meeker, Colorado.. Please check the County’s website for information at http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9431 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: June 21, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Work Session: Thursday – June 28th @ 6:00PM

Town of Rangely

June 26, 2018 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

ANDY SHAFFER, Mayor

Andy Key, Mayor ProTem

Trey Robie, Trustee

Luke Geer, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

Matt Billgren, Trustee

Rich Garner, Trustee

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Invocation

4. Pledge of Allegiance

5. Minutes of Meeting

a. Discussion and Action to approve the minutes of June 12, 2018

6. Petitions and Public Input

a. Michelle Huber – West Springs Hospital

7. Changes to the Agenda

8. Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9. Committee/Board Meetings

a. Joint Community Board of Trustees Meeting and CIRSA Municipal Officials Training 06/14/18 (Avoiding the Risk of Liability.

10. Reports From Council

11. Supervisor Reports – See Attached

a. Jeff Lebleu – Tanglewood Update

12. Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

13. Old Business

a. IGA Development for Building Department/ Inspector

14. New Business

a. Discussion and action to approve the 2017 Audited Financial Statements as presented by Colorado CPA Services, PC

b. Discussion and action to approve the May 2018 Financial Summary

15. Informational Items

a. Senior Picnic July 11, 2018 12:00-2:00 pm

b. Sales Tax Data Update

c. RBC Commissioners Work Session on Asbestos Abatement in Meeker on Monday – June 25th (Time TBD)

d. Work session – Town Hall on Thursday – June 28th @ 6:30P

e. Mosquito Abatement Aerial Spraying June 30th or July 1st, 2018

16. Board Vacancies

a. RDA/RDC Board Vacancy

b. Planning and Zoning Board Vacancy

17. Scheduled Announcements

a. Rangely District Library Board meeting June 11, 2018 at 5:00pm

b. Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for June 11, 2018 at 12:00pm

c. Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District Board meeting June 11, 2018 at 7:00pm

d. Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting is scheduled for June 18, 2018 at 7:00pm

e. Rio Blanco County Commissioners Board meeting is scheduled for June 18, 2018 at 11:00am

f. Community Networking Meeting is scheduled for June 18, 2018 at 12:00 noon.

g. Rangely School District Board meeting is scheduled for June 19, 2018 at 6:15pm

h. Rangely Chamber of Commerce Board meeting is scheduled for June 21, 2018 at 12:00pm

i. Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District Board meeting is scheduled for June 27, 2018 at 7:00pm

j.RDA/RDC Board meeting scheduled for June 28, 2018 at 7:30am

k. Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for June 28, 2018 at 6:00pm

18. Adjournment

Published: June 21, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

