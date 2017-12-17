25,582 acres of RBC land may be offered in oil and gas lease sale

RBC | As part of the Administration’s priority to make America safe through energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments as it considers offering 64 parcels totaling 58,694 acres of federal minerals in northwestern Colorado in the June 2018 competitive oil and gas lease sale.

“The BLM supports working landscapes across the West through its various multiple-use programs like oil and gas. We manage public lands for the benefit of current and future generations, and we welcome diverse views,” said BLM Colorado Northwest District Manager Andrew Archuleta. “The most effective comments will address issues and concerns specific to these parcels being considered.”

The proposal includes 8,480 acres in Jackson County, 23,192 acres in Moffat County, 25,582 acres in Rio Blanco County, and 1,440 acres in Routt County.

Maps and lease stipulations are available for review at https://go.usa.gov/xnXwr.

Comments need to be received by Jan. 8, 2018. They should be emailed to [email protected], or mailed to the White River Field Office, Attn: June 2018 Lease Sale, 220 E. Market St., Meeker, CO 81641.

The State of Colorado receives 49 percent of the proceeds from each mineral lease sale and from mineral royalties, with the remainder going to the U.S. government. In Fiscal Year 2016, oil and gas activity on BLM Colorado-managed lands and minerals generated $2.9 billion in economic output and generated 13,620 jobs.

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment—including your personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

